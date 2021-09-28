New Jersey Hall of Fame announces scholarship winners

Charlotte Stant and Lawrence Custis have been named winners of the New Jersey Hall of Fame's 2021 Arête Scholarship Fund, a $5,000 award granted to two graduating high school seniors each year.

"The Arête scholarship award is a vital component of the NJHOF mission, and on behalf of our board of trustees and many supporters throughout New Jersey, we applaud Charlotte Stant and Lawrence Custis for epitomizing the ideals of the Arête concept," said Steve Edwards, president of the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame partners with the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) in the program, with both organizations jointly reviewing all the inspiring applications.

Charlotte recently graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in Rumson, New Jersey. She is attending Boston University and plans to major in International Business and minor in Spanish.

Lawrence graduated as the valedictorian from Creative Arts Morgan Village High School in Camden, New Jersey. He is attending Howard University with plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

According to the NJHOF: The scholarship is named after the ancient Greek concept of "Arête" of actualizing one's highest sense of self with a moral excellence of character regardless of the circumstances or the adversities one is likely to face on the path to greatness. The recipients of the Arête scholarship must demonstrate qualities such as academic engagement, moral character, a commitment to their community, a sense of Jersey pride and a plan on how they intend to realize their highest sense of self: their Arête.

For more information on the Arête Scholarship Fund, click here.

Congratulations to these two young people who represent the best of New Jersey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

