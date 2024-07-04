A New Jersey Getaway That Won’t Break The Bank

Life is so busy, even in summer things do not slow down. Don't look for reasons not to treat yourself, look toward reasons to see your friends, get away with your significant other, or just pamper yourself.

It's much harder to get the girls together, especially for a trip well check out the special packages at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, NJ. There's one called the Girlfriend Getaway which includes a discounted room price for accommodations right on the bay, $50 toward dinner at their restaurant every night you stay, and a free spa treatment at their luxury Salt Spa.

The hot tub and heated wading pool is open all year round. Goes perfect with their hotel bar's popular happy hour.

The Reed's Salt Spa offers a large variety of luxury services and amenities. My favorite part was the salt room where guests could relax between or after services.

Their restaurant, Sax, has amazing food and desserts! You can try other restaurants around the area but none will compare. They even offer their full menu for room service until midnight.

Not to mention a beautiful beach only two blocks away.

My girlfriends and I were away only three days but it was just what we needed without breaking our bank. We cannot wait to go back!

