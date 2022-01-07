New Jersey Generals name their first head coach

The New Jersey Generals of the resuscitated USFL have named the first coach in the current franchise’s history and it’s Mike Riley.

Riley has an extensive coaching resume with stints coaching Oregon State from 2003-2014 and the University of Nebraska from 2015-2017. He also coached in the Alliance of American Football and with Seattle of the XFL.

“I’m excited personally to coach people at this level because I find them to be very hungry,” Riley said in a news release.

“Almost all of them had really successful high school and college careers, and they get into a league like this because they love to play, and they want to get better. That combination right there is one idea in general that just makes it really fun to coach.”

Three other USFL coaches were named, as well: Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars), Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits) and Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers).

We are still awaiting other details of the new league; so far, the league has only said that the season will begin in mid-April and end in mid-June. Games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays with a few games on Fridays and Mondays. FOX Sports will carry 22 of the 43 games, with 12 broadcast on FOX and 10 on FS1. NBC Sports will be the home of the other 21 games, with eight on NBC, nine on USA Network and four on Peacock.

For its inaugural season, all the games will be played at a central location (to be named soon) with the prospect of teams hosting games in their home markets down the road.

