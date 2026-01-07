When the calendar flipped to 2026, New Jersey drivers braced for sticker shock at the pump. A long-planned increase in the state gas tax — an additional 4.2 cents per gallon taking the total to about 49.1 cents — went into effect Jan. 1 as part of a broader funding plan for road and bridge repairs.

New Jersey gas tax increase takes effect — but pump prices don’t spike

But here’s the twist: many Garden Staters aren’t seeing runaway prices on the pumps — in fact, they’re seeing gas costs that are flat or even a bit lower than they were just weeks ago. That’s left commuters scratching their heads and economists explaining why higher taxes don’t always translate to higher prices at the pump.

At Shore News Network price tracker stations, regular unleaded has dipped as low as about $2.19 in spots like Fort Lee, with widespread averages well below $3.00 a gallon — and some analysts saying local prices could have fallen below $2 if not for the heavy state tax.

Why gas prices in New Jersey are falling despite higher taxes

So what’s behind this odd mix of higher tax, lower actual pump prices?

The biggest driver is crude oil markets. Global oil prices have been relatively soft in recent months, giving retailers a lower base cost for fuel before taxes and distribution. That, combined with a seasonal winter slump in demand — a predictable drop as cold weather keeps people closer to home — has put downward pressure on retail prices even as the tax bite gets bigger.

ASSOCIATED PRESS ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Commuters, rideshare drivers, and families adjust to uncertain fuel costs

For everyday drivers, it’s been a mixed blessing. Suburban mom and dad commuters out of Mercer County say they’re “thankful for the lower pump prices,” but they also wonder how long the relief will last once refineries switch back to summer blends and demand rises. Rideshare drivers, who live and die by fuel costs, say any savings help but still dread the inevitable spring uptick.

“I’m filling up a little more often now just to lock in these prices,” one Uber driver in Newark told NJ Spotlight News, “but with tolls also up and this tax, it’s still costing more overall to drive.”

Budget-minded weekend travelers are adapting, too — planning longer trips with tighter fuel stops, or carpooling where they can. Some households are even tracking GasBuddy price maps religiously before heading out.

It’s a reminder that tax policy and market forces don’t always move in lockstep — and for now, at least, New Jersey drivers are navigating a rare moment where the pump feels cheaper even as the tax bill climbs.