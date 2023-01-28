New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record

When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie.

Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at the most Michelin starred rated restaurants in one day. To Eric’s credit he ate at an amazing 18 Michelin starred restaurants and he did it in about 11 hours. When I heard about his incredible feat what amazed me further is that he spent about $500 total not including taxes and tip. $500 total on 18 Michelin starred restaurants in New York City, right there should have awarded him a Guinness World Record.

Months and months of planning and trying to acquire reservations at some of the most sought after tables at world class restaurants in New York City and for that matter the country went into the planning. Eric contacted over 80 restaurants to participate and only received 10 responses. There were problems when a few restaurants lost their star from the planning stages to fruition. Then there were the restaurants that were thrilled to accommodate him and others not so much.

In order to break the record Eric had to use public transport or on foot. No taxis, bicycles or scooters allowed.

Food and Wine magazine, which I love and subscribe to, listed all the restaurants and Eric’s dishes. Here is the list from Food and Wine:

Aquavit: Four-ounce bowl of lingonberries ($15)

Bâtard: Beef tartare and garlic toast ($28)

Casa Mono: Fluke crudo with spicy cucumbers and calamansi ($21)

Caviar Russe: One teaspoon of Pacific sturgeon caviar with creme fraiche and blini ($25)

Cote: Four-ounce filet mignon with scallion and carrot side slaw ($34)

Francie: Duck mortadella atop brioche with pistachio mustard ($15)

Gramercy Tavern: Duck liver mousse with pickled vegetables and plum accompaniment ($21)

Jungsik: Octopus with gochujang aioli ($30)

Le Coucou: Yellowfin tuna a la Portuguese ($26)

Le Pavillon: Grilled avocado salad with einkorn berries, charred kale and yogurt green goddess dressing ($36)

Momofuku Ko: One cold fried chicken drumstick ($7)

The Modern: Prince Edward Island oysters with kumquat mignonette and charred lime ($26)

The Musket Room: Kristal caviar service with creme fraiche, egg confit, and milk bread ($10)

Noda: Chawanmushi with uni and caviar ($30)

Oiji Mi: Beef tartare on toasted brioche with pickle and Kaluga caviar ($24)

Red Paper Clip: Everything brioche topped with cured trout, salmon caviar, and miso yolk ($18)

Tuome: Grilled scallops with grapefruit, calamansi, and chrysanthemum ($26)

Vestry: Smoked trout with butternut squash and maple ($14)

That was an amazing record to break. I would like to break the Guinness World Record for eating at one Michelin star restaurant for 18 hours!

Trust me, my tab would be more than $500. Congratulations to Eric Finkelstein, another Jersey guy breaking world records.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

