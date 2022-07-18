New Jersey food truck to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’

Guy Fieri must really love New Jersey: a little more than a week after one New Jersey-centric episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" aired comes word that a Bridgewater food truck is going to be featured on the iconic Food Network show.

According to Patch, DDD will be filming an episode with Big Pinks BBQ, a food truck in Bridgewater. The truck advertises itself as serving “Jersey Style Q” since it is its own unique style:

New Jersey is a place where so many great ethnic foods can be had, we try to combine those styles for a new flavor. Whether it’s an egg roll made with baby back rib meat or Shepherd’s Pie with burnt ends, we look to try new ways to make our BBQ like New Jersey, UNIQUE!

Big Pinks also takes pride in their sides and homemade sauces.

Fieri was just in Somerville highlighting Turf Surf and Earth, which describes itself as “fast-casual restaurant" with "an exciting assortment of food, including burgers, chicken, seafood, and lots of plant-based options served just the way you want them.”

Fieri, the mayor of “Flavortown,” has visited restaurants all over the Garden State, from Cape May to Hoboken.

"Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" first aired on the Food Network in 2007 and has now become one of the network’s signature shows. Fieri started his culinary career at age 10, selling soft pretzels at fairs and rodeos; he got his start in TV by winning “The Next Foodnetwork Star” which got him his own series and the rest is history.

