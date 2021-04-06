New Jersey firefighters send help to Alabama

When the devastating tornadoes hit Alabama last month, part of their destruction included damaging firehouses and their equipment. When some New Jersey firefighters heard about that, they jumped into action to help their southern counterparts.

A story by the New Jersey Herald tells the tale of the bond that exists across the miles for the brave men and women who stand between us and fires. Beemerville Fire Department's Capt. Hunter Space put out a call on social media for supplies to help replace damaged equipment in Alabama, and the response was overwhelming. (Beemerville is part of Wantage).

Fire stations throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania donated all manner of protective gear, equipment, and even a fire truck. As explained in the article, the state of New Jersey requires that certain fire gear be discarded after so many years even if it is still in usable condition. Alabama has no such rule, allowing the surplus equipment to be repurposed there. The donations will go to reequip fire stations in Alabama that were damaged, and in one case, destroyed by the tornadoes. The response from the other fire stations was so massive a tractor trailer was filled with supplies.

The Nancy Run Fire Department in Bethlehem, PA, is donating a 1991 fire engine that they just replaced to a fire company in Alabama that only has one working truck and they had kept that one going with money out of their own pockets. Hats off to the generous firefighters of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania!

