One egg source in NJ is refusing to raise its prices

🐔 NJ farm wants to help with the egg shortage crisis

🐔 Eggs are available on the farm 24/7

🐔 It's a way of thanking loyal customers

WALL — The egg shortage continues as the avian flu killed more than 40 million egg-laying birds last year. The lack of chickens means a lack of eggs, which has driven up prices.

But one New Jersey farm in Monmouth County wants to help its loyal customers.

While the farm is closed for the winter (it is set to reopen on April 1), Allaire Community Farm located at 1923 Baileys Corner Road, wants to help its regular customers during this egg crisis.

Available now is a self-service farm fridge located at the entry to the market that is open 24/7, filled with eggs and other items.

The cost is $5 a dozen and the farm is operating on the honor system, said co-founder JoAnn Burney. Only cash will be accepted.

Allaire Community Farm via Facebook Allaire Community Farm via Facebook loading...

“To maintain affordability for our valued customers, we have kept our prices steady. Please note that we operate on an honor system and our location is video monitored,” according to a farm statement on Facebook.

While there is no set limit to the amount one can buy, Burney has asked that people be respectful to others looking to purchase eggs, especially for their loyal customers. "We have never raised our egg prices as a give back to our loyal customers," she said.

One excited customer wrote on the farm’s Facebook page, "Ty- love pulling in the driveway, bringing my empty carton to the frig and putting my $5 in the basket then getting 12 beautiful healthy eggs in return ”

The chickens at Allaire Community Farm like to explore the property at their leisure and return to their coop at night.

487996941 luxiangjian4711 loading...

“Our hens’ healthy lifestyle and diet produce nutrient-dense eggs that come with a bright orange yolk,” according to the farm’s website. After a few years, hens stop producing eggs. Unlike other farms, the hens at Allaire Community Farm are welcome to live the rest of their lives and enjoy their “well-deserved retirement.”

Allaire Community Farm was founded in 2013 to provide educational programs for people with mental issues and physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities.

The farm relies on donations and grants. It also offers several programs to the public to help cover some of its operating costs and feed the animals.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom