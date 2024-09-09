New Jersey family suffers loss of 17-year-old — You can help

A terrible tragedy befell a New Jersey family last week.

My friend Matt, who as you may remember is the bartender at one of our favorite places in Jersey, Bakers American Grill, and his wife Nancy are mourning the loss of their nephew Hunter. Hunter Lee Schmidt was born in in January 2007 and lived in Manalapan, Monmouth County.

Nancy sent me a note last week letting me know that Hunter was killed last Tuesday evening while riding his dirt bike.

He and his family had recently relocated to Kansas and Hunter was about to start his senior year in high school.

If you can help the family with the expenses associated with this terrible loss, I'd really appreciate your compassion and donation.

Thank you on behalf of Matt and Nancy and the entire Schmidt family. Donate HERE

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

