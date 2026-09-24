We've taken these calls for years. A grandparent somewhere in the Carolinas, or Florida, or increasingly Tennessee, phones into the show just to talk about New Jersey. They still read the news out of here. They still know who's mayor of a town they haven't lived in for a decade.

And then, almost always, the conversation turns to FaceTime.

There's a particular kind of ache in the voice of a grandparent describing a grandchild who only exists to them as a small rectangle on a phone. One-dimensional. Something you watch wave at you, not someone you actually know the smell of, the weight of, the way they run when they see you at the door.

The trade we assumed was final

We always assumed that was just the cost of leaving. You get the lower taxes, the no-shoveling winters, the disposable income every Florida brochure promises you. And you give up the physical presence of the people who made you want to stay in the first place. A trade. Final.

Except it isn't as final as everyone thinks.

What the numbers actually show

According to Census data compiled by USAFacts, 12,100 people moved from Florida to New Jersey between 2023 and 2024. Another 5,000 came from North Carolina. Meanwhile, 22,600 people left New Jersey for Florida in that same stretch.

Do the math. For roughly every two people who left for Florida, one just came back.

That is not a rounding error. That is a pattern nobody's written about, because everybody in this business — myself included, until this week — has treated the moving truck as a one-way door.

SEE ALSO: NJ towns losing the most residents

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

It's not just our callers

New Jersey's State Policy Lab at Rutgers found that 2023 was the first year since at least 2010 that the state posted positive net migration. Not a projection. Not a vibe. An actual inflection point, after more than a decade of the exodus we've all written about.

And Florida's own math is turning against it. Home insurance there averaged over $8,200 a year in 2025 — up 181% above the national average. I wrote about this back in July: the same affordability crisis that pushed people out of New Jersey has caught up with the state they ran to. Retirees are now leaving Florida in numbers nobody predicted, some landing "halfway back" north in the Carolinas or Tennessee, plenty coming all the way home.

The math a spreadsheet can't do

So maybe the real headline isn't that people are leaving New Jersey. It's that a meaningful number of them tried somewhere else, ran the numbers on what they'd actually gained, and decided the math was missing something the spreadsheet was never built to measure.

You cannot put a dollar value on being in the room when your granddaughter loses her first tooth instead of hearing about it after the fact, on a screen, days later, secondhand.

Taxes don't hug you back. Property tax bills don't show up at Sunday dinner. And apparently, for a few thousand people a year, that math finally wins out over the other math.

Welcome home.