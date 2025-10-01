New Jersey drivers certainly have a reputation for being aggressive.

While I think it’s exaggerated, outsiders may have a point: we tend to speed, we’re not trusted to make left turns a lot of the time, plus we have the Jersey slide named after us.

But where are the worst New Jersey drivers?

A survey was performed by American River Wellness asking truckers where the most aggressive or frustrating drivers are.

It makes sense that these people would have the best perspective. They’re out on the roads all day, seeing all kinds of drivers across various states in most cases.

They’ve seen some you-know-what.

What bothers truckers the most?

🚗 36% pointed to last-second cut-ins

🚗 28% said the classic move of speeding past, only to slow down, drives them crazy

🚗 21% complained about motorists lurking in their blind spots.

🚗 15% were bothered by drivers refusing to merge early.

As for New Jersey drivers, these are the spots that truckers are calling out as having some of the worst drivers.

"In Elizabeth, truckers pointed to reckless merging and tailgating as their top complaints," the site reported.

"Truckers criticized Newark for its heavy congestion and aggressive drivers who don’t respect the size of semis," the site reported.

"Truckers said Paterson drivers are quick to dart into small spaces in front of rigs and slow to leave them any breathing room," the site said.

Worst of all?

"With congestion spilling in from New York and heavy commuter flow, Jersey City was flagged as a place where truckers are constantly on edge," the site reported.

Sharing the road with trucks isn’t just about courtesy - it’s about safety. So make sure to take yourself and others into consideration before making any bold moves on the road.

Drive safe!

