New Jersey drivers with truck nuts, what’s your deal? (Opinion)

(Note: I won't include photos of the truck nuts. You either know what they look like or you can look it up, I'm trying to keep this SFW)

I want to start this off by saying I’m not trying to be judgmental, this is a genuine quest for knowledge. I want to get to the bottom of why drivers feel the need to put truck nuts on the back of their cars.

Context: I was driving home from work Friday night when I found myself stuck behind a nutted truck on Route 195. My knee-jerk reaction was “eew,” and then curiosity took over.

What reaction are these drivers hoping to evoke?

Other car decorations I can understand. Bumper stickers show off what you’re passionate about, be it your stick figure family, declaring that you’re a “dog mom,” or even “Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump.”

Trump Cancels Town Hall In New Hampshire As Snow Storm Keeps Him In New York Getty Images loading...

Admittedly I’ve never seen the appeal because I don’t think you’re going to change the mind of the driver behind you. They're not going to think:

Well, driver of the Honda in front of me, I had previously been blaming you for the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, but now I see the error of my ways.

I digress.

What I’m getting at is I understand why you would want to express yourself with stickers… but what are you expressing with truck nuts? “I am a human male?”

AaronAmat AaronAmat loading...

If I were a man, should I be intimidated or give you a high five?

As a woman, am I supposed to get excited?

While we’re at it, what’s with the headlight eyelashes? Are certain decorations just supposed to make other drivers weirdly horny?

Amazon Amazon loading...

I legitimately have no clue what the intention of the driver is.

Am I alone on this? Am I missing some sort of sense of whimsy? Or have I been driven nuts?

(Sorry, I had to)

Please let me know if I’m in the minority on this in this poll:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State