We see bad drivers every single day; it’s nothing new for us. And yeah, not all bad drivers in New Jersey are actually from New Jersey, but you certainly see a lot of them.

It’s got me thinking, what if we made the driver's test an actual driver's test? Would that limit the number of crazy drivers? Maybe not, but you won’t know until you try.

As it stands now, the driver's test is a joke. And I’m not talking about the written test, I’m talking about when you go on the actual course to take your “road test”.

The reality is, you take it on a tiny track at the MVC. There are no other cars around, no pedestrians to worry about, no idiotic drivers to try and avoid. We make it so simple to get your license.

Drive slowly on the course, make sure you stop at stop signs, and know how to parallel park. If you can do that, you got your license. It’s a cakewalk. There isn’t any excuse for failing your road test.

I just find it hard to believe it wouldn’t make a difference putting our drivers on an actual road to get them ready for the real world of driving.

It might just make new drivers hesitate to do the dreaded Jersey slide or think twice about turning without their blinker on.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

