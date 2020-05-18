New Jersey Doctor wins role in new Kevin Hart movie

A Cherry Hill physician earned a speaking role in a Kevin Hart movie. Henry Law, an anesthesiologist, won the role via the “All-In Challenge,” the fundraising raffle/auction that is raising money for the hungry.

According to ABC 6 Philadelphia, Law beat out 37,000 other would-be actors for the plum prize. Not only does he get the speaking role, CBS Philly reports he also gets the star treatment with a trailer, an assistant, and car service.

Law told ABC 6 that he has struggled seeing people suffering in his job as a physician as well as seeing people suffer because of the shut down. Hart (who is from Philadelphia) told Law himself via Instagram that he was the winner.

According to its website, the All-In Challenge has raised over $43 million so far. Some of the raffles that are still active include winning putting lessons from Tiger Woods and having the Jonas Brothers host a barbecue at your house.

