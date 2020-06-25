New Jersey discovered these fast food faves during quarantine

We all have our favorites. Whether it’s a quick burger or a taco, a greasy hot dog or a burrito, everyone in New Jersey knows what their go-to fast food favorite is. But the more time we were stuck in our houses due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the amount of fast food we ate increased exponentially. Not only that, but many fast food places offered delivery for the first time so we had a lot more choices. So even if Popeye's was your go-to before quarantine, you had to change it up a bit over the last few months, didn’t you?

This could also be the reason for the “COVID-19”-AKA the 19 pounds you gained while being stuck at home since April! On the air Wednesday, we had our listeners “weigh” in on the fast food delights they discovered during quarantine. And the ones we recommend you try if you haven’t yet!

Chalupa — Taco Bell

Taquito — 7-11

Spicy Chicken Sandwich — Chick Fil A

Chicken Sandwich — Popeye’s

Italian BLT — Subway

Cheesesteak — Jersey Mike’s

Impossible breakfast sandwich — Starbucks

Cinnamon apple pie — Starbucks

Beef ‘n cheddar — Arby’s

Western omelette breakfast sandwich — WAWA

Red Pepper Sous Vide Egg Bites — Starbucks

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

