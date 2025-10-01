Everyone knows that Jersey wouldn’t be Jersey without our diners. It’s part of what makes us so unique and special.

Whether it’s an old school diner with leatherette seats. Stainless steel front or a modern take on a diner with gourmet food and marble and granite abounding, there’s one thing we do better than any other state in the country, and that’s diners.

A real Jersey diner means breakfast, lunch, or dinner at any hour, and always the kind of food you can count on.

According to an article on New Jersey Digest, a couple from Hillsdale understands this better than anyone else. They decided to turn their diner habit into a mission.

Diner Photo by Ricky Singh on Unsplash loading...

Visit every single diner in the state.

They’ve already racked up close to 300 stops since they started in 2015, with plenty more to go. Their Instagram, @njdinerjourney, documents the road trip. Along the way, they’ve sipped hundreds of Diet Cokes, sampled menus from North Jersey to Cape May, and checked out some of the most legendary spots we have left.

What makes the story so amazing is how Jersey it is. And how it highlights one of the things that we really take pride in here in this state.

Diner Photo by Inez Ignatzia on Unsplash loading...

Our diners!

They’re really not just restaurants. They’re family-owned businesses that many times have been passed through the generations. Diners are a huge piece of Jersey's warm and delicious culinary culture. Remember after the prom? Before work? After a late night out? Any Sunday morning for breakfast? A Jersey diner was always there for you.

Sadly, diners aren’t what they used to be. Once upon a time, many, if not most, were open 24 hours. Now, only about twenty in the whole state keep the lights on all night. Many have shortened their hours and trimmed down those giant menus.

Diner Photo by Visual Laurence on Unsplash loading...

And with every closure, we lose a piece of Jersey culture.

That’s why this diner journey matters. It’s a reminder to show up, grab a booth, and order something from the menu, whether it’s a Greek platter, a Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese, or just a bottomless cup of coffee. Support your local diner. Because once they’re gone, they’re gone.