New Jersey Devils star center Jach Hughes was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week after scoring eight points in three games; the award covers games up to Jan. 2.

Hughes, 20, posted three goals and five assists while helping the Devils start the post-holiday break with a three-game winning streak.

Hughes, the first-overall pick in 2019, began his week by scoring a goal and setting up two others in a 4-3 victory in Buffalo on Dec. 29.

​In a New Year's Eve showdown with the Edmonton Oilers and their star, Conor McDavid (another NHL first overall pick), Hughes was the shining star, scoring two goals including the overtime winner as well as adding an assist in the Devils 6-5 win. Hughes scored the first goal of the game on a power play and topped it off by scoring the winner in overtime, his second OT winner this season.

Hughes finished his week by picking up two assists in another overtime win, 4-3, at Washington on Jan. 2. Hughes again figured in on the bookend goals of the game. He set up the opening goal (Yegor Sharangovich) and then setup captain Nico Hischier for the overtime winner to seal the win.

Hughes has eight goals and 16 points in 16 games this season. The Devils are currently in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division of the NHL's Eastern Conference.

The NHL's First Star of the Week was Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues and the Third Star was Johathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey