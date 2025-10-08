We all remember the advice our parents gave us while we were growing up. So many lessons about living wisely and staying safe — but how much of it do you truly remember today?

For me, one line from my dad always sticks with me, especially when I’m driving at night or in a rural area:

“Look out for deer!”

Growing up in Mays Landing — and surrounded by wildlife

I grew up in Mays Landing, back before it was as developed as it is today. Our awesome small town was surrounded by the vast Pine Barrens — and filled with deer. Even today, if you take Atlantic County Route 559 between Mays Landing and Hammonton, you’re bound to see deer darting across the scenic roadway.

But this isn’t just a Pine Barrens thing — it's a New Jersey thing. These days, deer are everywhere — even in suburban neighborhoods where your flower beds have basically become their personal buffet.

Deer danger spikes during New Jersey’s fall mating season

Car-deer collisions can happen any time of year, but this time of year is especially dangerous — it’s rutting season, or mating season, for deer.

According to a Facebook post from New Jersey Fish and Wildlife published yesterday, the period from late October through mid-December brings a greater risk of deer suddenly entering roadways. Bucks are actively (and wildly) chasing does, which increases the chances of you needing to brake hard, swerve — or, in the worst case, deal with a collision.

Why sunrise and sunset are the riskiest times to drive

The most dangerous times? Sunrise and sunset. The combination of low visibility and sun glare makes spotting deer even harder.

New Jersey Fish & Wildlife offers life-saving driving tips

Slow down, especially in areas known for deer crossings.

Watch for sudden movement along the sides of the road.

Don’t try to swerve around a deer — it’s safer to brake and stay in your lane.

Use your high beams when possible to increase visibility.

Always assume there’s more than one deer — they often travel in groups.

Don’t tailgate — the car in front of you might brake suddenly.

Buckle up — seatbelts save lives.

And seriously, stay off your phone.

Or, to put it simply — just like my dad said: “Look out for deer!”