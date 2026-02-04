They locked you down, closed your business, and isolated your children.

Mental health issues spiked.

Confidence in medical professionals collapsed.

The small business economy got crushed and the government created a learning gap that many kids have still not fully overcome.

New Jersey COVID lockdowns and the long-term damage to families and small businesses

They are seemingly up to their old tricks again. Let's start with the fact that when I share an opinion, it comes from gut instinct, decades of experience AND factual research.

Word of caution when doing your own research. Google will let you down. Google searches present opinions and "fact-checker" information to support the current groupthink narrative.

When I started researching the efficacy of the measles vaccines and the real danger of an outbreak, Google returned pages and pages of links to government reports and panicky articles lecturing us on the value of vaccines and attacking the very idea of natural immunity.

In order to uncover the factual articles that show a very different picture, I went to the Grok app. If you don't already have it, get it. Here's some of what I learned.

Media narratives, Google searches and vaccine information

Measles is being portrayed by the legacy media and the government as a highly contagious disease that might kill you if you are not vaccinated.

This is about where we left off with the COVID panic of 2020. Another deadly disease warranting widespread panic and mandatory vaccination pushes.

I knew from go that they were lying about COVID after watching the videos leaking from China about a well-dressed man on a shopping trip suddenly dropping dead and having to be carted away by men in Hazmat suits.

Then there was the nearly nonexistent death rate from the cruise ship. When you dive into the numbers, despite having nearly 4,000 people stuck on a ship sharing air, space, food, etc., only 700 contracted COVID.

Of those only 14 died.

The real takeaway is that the only people who died were old and sick already.

And most people, even when exposed in a contained, tight space, will not even get the bug.

The fact that COVID was really only impacting those with multiple co-morbidities and literally no impact on healthy people was purposefully overlooked and ignored by most media.

Let's not forget that they told us you might die, even if you have zero symptoms, "asymptomatic COVID" they called it — good grief!

Then "long COVID' which — shock! — turned out to be the adverse effects of the vaccine. The list goes on and on.

From COVID fear to the measles outbreak narrative

Enter the latest fear-mongering in the form of the dreaded "measles outbreak."

They want you to believe that without a vaccine, you and your kids will potentially die from a disease that the doctors and big medicine, big pharma elites had all but eliminated with your compliance to the vaccine schedule.

But there's a problem with their narrative:

It turns out, historical data show that measles mortality rates in the U.S. and other regions declined dramatically well before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963, suggesting factors like improved nutrition, sanitation, and healthcare played a significant role in reducing severity.

For instance, in the United States, the measles death rate per 100,000 population dropped from around 13 in 1919 to under 1 by the early 1960s, with annual deaths falling from an estimated 500-1,000 pre-vaccine to near zero today.

Globally, measles deaths decreased from about 780,000 in 2000 to 95,000 in 2024, but this trend began much earlier in developed nations. In Switzerland, for example, mortality fell to 3.3% of peak levels by the 1940s, decades before routine vaccination.

Current U.S. outbreaks have resulted in zero deaths as of 2026, with cases mostly mild and concentrated in unvaccinated groups, challenging the narrative of inevitable catastrophe.

The legacy media often exaggerates measles dangers by equating modern risks with pre-20th-century epidemics, creating unnecessary fear to drive vaccination compliance.

This exaggeration ignores that in well-nourished children without comorbidities, measles is typically a self-resolving illness.

That is, natural immunity and healthy bodies fight back and most will be just fine.

Natural immunity vs. vaccination and the measles debate

Another strong argument for allowing natural measles infection in healthy individuals is the robust, lifelong immunity it confers, compared to the waning protection from vaccination.

Scientific studies consistently demonstrate that antibodies from natural infection persist at protective levels for life.

In contrast, vaccine-induced immunity from the standard two-dose MMR schedule (at 8 and 18 months) declines faster, with antibodies estimated to drop below protective levels by age 15.8 on average, and even sooner (12.5 years) in cohorts born after periods of low measles circulation.

A retrospective Italian cohort found that 20% of vaccinated individuals lost protective IgG titers within 10-20 years, versus only 6% of those with natural infection history.

While vaccines provide initial protection (97% effective after two doses), they do not mimic the full immune maturation of natural infection, potentially leaving gaps against variants or other pathogens.

Some parents and studies express a preference for natural immunity due to its durability, viewing infection in low-risk children as a safer long-term strategy than repeated boosters amid waning vaccine effects.

In settings with good healthcare access, complications are rare and natural exposure could act as a "booster" for community immunity without pharmaceutical intervention.

Plenty of smart people are now weighing in and supporting the move away from vaccines and toward actual healthy living and natural immunity.

The choice should be yours as a parent and as an adult.

Don't fall for the media, big medicine profiteering narrative.

Do your own research and make your own decisions.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

