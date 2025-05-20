“Everybody needs a place to rest Everybody wants to have a home” - Bruce Springsteen

Sure, we all want a home, and if it’s the nicest place possible with great schools, good jobs, and lots to do, then what a bonus. But we can’t all have the best, and who’s to say where is best anyway?

Niche.com feels they nailed it. They just put out their 2025 Best Counties to Live in New Jersey list and it’s chock full of information. Before I share the Top 3 counties to make that list I feel it’s worth pointing out this doesn’t always correlate to who makes the most money. Example. The wealthiest county in the Garden State is Hunterdon County, but overall it was ranked 7th best to live.

Starting with the third-best county to live in, that’s Middlesex County, taking the bronze.

With a population of 861,535 Middlesex gets high grades in several categories. Public schools, being good for families, and diversity all came in with an A+. Most people own their homes (63%) and there’s plenty of bars and restaurants.

In second place, the silver goes to Bergen County. Public schools, nightlife, and being good for families all scored an A+, but housing got the lowest grade of a C+. The median home value there is $593,200.

The best of the best?

The number one county to live is Somerset County. The lowest score it got was a B and that was for housing. Jobs got a B+, and diversity and nightlife got A’s. But this county of 346,203 shines when it comes to families and schools. You’ll find some of the best education here, and a whopping 74% of residents own their homes.

If you’re curious where your county landed, you can see the full report here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

