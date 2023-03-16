New Jersey could soon ban baby wipes (Opinion)

It's not just parents with young babies that use baby wipes. People use them for make-up removal, to spot removal on tile floors, to getting rid of deodorant stains on their clothes.

There's the flushable kind and the kind you should not put in the toilet.

Well, in New Jersey, politicians are constantly on the lookout for stupid things they can tinker with to avoid the big problem of just too much Big Government in our state.

Enter state Sen. Joe Cryan, D-Union, who introduced a bill a couple of weeks ago that would ban non-flushable baby wipes.

Anyone selling these wipes would face a $20,000 fine for a second offense and $10,000 for a first offense.

The non-flushable wipes can wreak havoc in sewage systems. The original wipes were not flushable and people, for the most part, learned not to flush them down the toilet.

When flushable wipes became available, people presumably got used to flushing all wipes.

Whenever such a dilemma presents itself, you can use signage and other warnings, or if you're New Jersey, you just make it illegal. Problem solved, right?

Let's see how many other members of the New Jersey Legislature will jump on board and how many might challenge it.

After all, you can travel to one of our neighboring states of New York, Pennsylvania or Delaware and get you some contraband baby wipes and go crazy.

Hey, why don't we take all of these pointless bills that never make it and stupid laws that do, put them on soft material and use them as wipes!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

