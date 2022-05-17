If you live in New Jersey and have a job, chances are you're commuting somewhere around 30 minutes more or less from where you live.

Once upon a time in the seventies and eighties, most people living here in the Garden State commented to either New York or Philadelphia, but as those who moved here from there set up their own businesses here, commuting came in all different sizes and directions. All of which costs money, especially with the rising gas prices.

A new study by Autoinsurance.org ranked U.S. cities by the cost of average commute and found that Jersey City came in third with the annual cost of a 37.8-minute commute coming in at $10,602. It's actually more expensive than making a 41.7-minute commute to New York City, which will cost you $10,275.

Photo by Joey Pedras on Unsplash Photo by Joey Pedras on Unsplash loading...

These are numbers you have to factor in when you choose the place where you want to work. These numbers will inevitably increase as the cost of gas and tolls continue to rise. It's numbers like these that could have more businesses allowing their employees to work from home.

Then again, the bigger the salary, the more irrelevant the cost of commuting becomes, of course, you can't put a price on the aggregation of driving on New Jersey roads.

The study’s authors used data from the 2019 U.S. Census American Community Survey to determine average commute times, median earnings and average hours worked.

The cheapest commute according to the chart is for those who live in Lubbock Texas and drive 16 minutes each way. Their cost is only $2,874.00. That's about a 3 block commute in New Jersey.

Speaking of gas prices, have you thought about how much gas prices have changed over the years? Take a look below.

See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!