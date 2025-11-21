We’re getting into the holiday season, which means it’s time to put on our favorite Christmas films.

There’s a comfort in watching these movies, they’re like a weighted blanket that helps us get through dealing with our families.

What is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas movie?

PixlParade figured out what each state’s favorite Christmas movie is in a recent study.

(Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

First they took the highest-rated Christmas movies on IMDb, the best-reviewed titles on Rotten Tomatoes, and the highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time, and make a list of the top 27.

Then they surveyed 1,986 Americans and ask them to pick their favorite off that list of top films.

They not only determined each state’s favorite movie, they ranked those top 27 Christmas films from most to least loved by the country as a whole.

Canva Canva loading...

That list is bound to yuck a lot of people’s yum because it leaves out some classics.

Examples include “It’s A Wonderful Life” which is nowhere to be seen. However it does include my three favorites, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at number 13, “Die Hard” at number 11 (isn’t this proof that it’s indeed a Christmas movie?), and “Love Actually” at number 10.

I feel seen.

So what specifically is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas movie? Could it have something to do with wanting an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot range model air rifle?

It could, but it doesn’t.

Could it be that Tom Hanks one with the train and that freaky CGI that makes you feel like you went one gummy too far watching it?

Not that either.

But they did make the list: 1983’s “A Christmas Story” was number two nationally and 2004’s “The Polar Express” was number five.

The most loved Christmas movie in New Jersey is also the number one for the nation as a whole. It’s 1989’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Hughes Entertainment Hughes Entertainment loading...

20% of New Jersey residents picked this as their favorite, more than any other Christmas film.

This movie is still so beloved that 31 states chose it as their favorite.

It’s really no wonder with beautiful quotes like, “She falls in a well eyes go crossed, she gets kicked by a mule they go back to normal. I don’t know.”

That’s pretty much the one line I can quote from the movie without cursing. If you haven’t watched it yet, treat yourself this holiday season.

Remembering Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure A look back at the very first season from 2015, and the last season of 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Who to tip this holiday season and how much? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Top ten mistakes people make at office holiday parties Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

New Jersey's 10 best places to unwind during the holidays Think of these featured locations when you're in need of a self-care day. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈