New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize.

Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series.

According to the producers, this is the premise of the show:

From the Grinch to the Cat in the Hat, these teams of bakers will use their limitless imaginations to craft jaw-dropping creations inspired by beloved Dr. Seuss characters. In each episode, bakers will be given a challenge based on Seuss characters and stories, and their towering creations will be judged based on taste, creativity, accuracy, and storytelling.

Growing up in Fair Lawn, Cristina was drawn to creative endeavors and, at 15, fell in love with baking; she worked for free in bakeries after school to learn the basic techniques of the craft. She went to the prestigious Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island and graduated with a degree in Baking and Pastry Arts

Some of the items on her holiday menu.

After graduation she worked in a number of kitchens before opening Petal Dust. Her mission is:

Cakes are reflections of some of life’s most memorable moments. My joy comes through creating beautiful cakes and seeing the faces of clients when they first see them! I specialize in floral sugar designs and love incorporating them into beautiful cakes. To me cakes and pastries are creative works of art and I am now so excited to share my passion and set out on this venture called Petal Dust Cakery!

The Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge is not her first television experience, though; she has appeared on Spring Baking Championship (finalist), Big Time Bake (Winner), Halloween Bake Off (Winner), and as a guest judge on Buddy vs. Duff.

