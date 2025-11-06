All the Jersey insults that are thrown at us are bad enough. You know, constantly being called the armpit of America, for example.

Now, a study is trying to call us out for being among the states that are the dirtiest, rottenest cheaters.

Read More: NJ is among the worst when it comes to this kind of cheating

Thumbs down Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash loading...

Do they have a point?

We will certainly say anything to avoid a speeding ticket. And yes, we have had our fair share of people going to James Bond lengths to cheat a toll.

I’m looking at you, rotating license plate or blackout screens.

In the election we just had, the Department of Justice sent monitors to Passaic County to make sure there were no irregularities, such as the mail ballot fraud allegations in 2020 involving two Paterson councilmen.

But are we really worse cheaters than any other state? A study done by Solitaire Bliss says we are.

According to the data, there are 37 states more honest than we are. We landed at number 13 for the states that will cheat the most.

If you’re wondering in what categories we are called out for being less than honest, here are a few:

Stealing Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash loading...

Cheating at a store checkout

48% of New Jerseyans have done this, and it puts us at 15th place among states for this category.

44% of us admitted to cheating at work. So for workplace cheaters, the Garden State ranks #7.

Hands on head Photo by Francisco De Legarreta C. on Unsplash loading...

Ouch!

Turns out we are a lot better when it comes to cheating on ourselves. In the category of cheating on a diet, we were actually among the lowest states, not the highest.

We ranked 9th lowest, yet 72% of us cheated on a diet.

So there’s a lot of cheating going on in this country. For the nation as a whole, over 37% have cheated on their partner.

No word on whether this involved a Coldplay concert. Do they at least regret the infidelity? Only 26% said they did.

Oof.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈