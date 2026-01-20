Don’t worry. This won’t be a math quiz.

First, though, let me say when it comes to gamblers, I’m not much of one. I’ve chosen a risky enough career with no job security. I don’t need to risk the money I make from it too.

I can count on one hand the times I actually played in a casino. I’ll drink there, see shows there, people watch there, but I’m rarely gambling.

Gambling Photo by Aidan Howe on Unsplash loading...

In fact, I can only think of three times I ever won anything in or out of a casino.

Once was a simple slot machine on which I won $100 and stopped playing immediately. Another time was winning a 50/50 raffle at a play my friend was in for a community theater event. I won $40. Then there was a horse race I went to and I won an exacta. But because I only bet two bucks, it only paid something like $27.

That’s kind of the case with a New Jersey woman who went to Ocean Casino Resort on Thursday.

Slots, Gambling Photo by Ays Be on Unsplash loading...

Caroline Garcia of Clayton won $11,515.26 on a Buffalo link progressive slot machine.

While that’s nothing to sneeze at, you can only imagine how much more she would have won if she’d put down a bigger bet. As it turns out, she only put in two dollars.

It hit.

And the payoff was five thousand seven hundred and fifty-seven times the bet put in. Had she only gone all in, who knows how much better off she’d be today.

Still, turning two bucks into $11,515.26 as is is pretty sweet. And oddly enough, the day on which she won this was showing in the win amount. The 1 at the front for January, the 15s for the date, then the 26 cents represents the year, of course.

And you thought two bucks could only get you a big jug of Charles Shaw wine from Trader Joe’s.