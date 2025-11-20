How safe are you in NJ when it comes to a home burglary?
I’ve never had it happen (*knocks on wood*), but it must be one of the most terrifying things to experience: a burglar breaking into your home.
An intruder, either violating your personal space when you’re out or maybe worse, when you’re sleeping.
To be honest, it makes my heart skip a beat just thinking about waking in the middle of the night to see a shadow in the corner of your bedroom going through your things.
Break-ins and home invasions are happening more frequently in some areas because of thieves searching for key fobs.
Auto thieves now think nothing of entering your home in search of that fob to make off with your car.
How much do we really need to worry about any sort of home burglary in New Jersey?
The Underwood Law Firm P.C. set out to answer that question. They looked at FBI Uniform Crime Reporting and came up with a comparison of states.
It turns out it’s actually fairly good news for the Garden State.
While it can happen to any of us at any time, overall, New Jersey is among the safer states when it comes to intruders getting into your home.
We Rank 38th
Meaning we’re almost in the top 10 for safest and 38th for most dangerous and most vulnerable when it comes to a break-in.
The numbers show New Jersey has 90 burglaries per 100,000 population.
Is this because we have invested in a lot of security technology, even the simple things like Ring doorbell camera systems? I know people who check their cameras almost religiously.
Whatever the reason, I’m grateful we’re not New Mexico. That’s the number one state most prone to burglaries, with 362.31 per 100,000 population.
The safest state? Virginia with only 7.03 burglaries per 100,000 population.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to triple-check that my windows are locked. I’ve watched the opening scene of Scream too many times to not be worried about someone breaking in.
