New Jersey burglar fell asleep on the job, police say

Aren’t burglars known for making quick getaways? A man from Mount Olive is really bad at his job, from what police say.

According to the Hackettstown Police Department, their officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in a car. When they arrived, they determined that the car did not belong to the man, who police identified as 22-year-old Kyle Sallie of Mount Olive.

Police say he got into the car, removed contents from the glove box, and then promptly fell asleep. Apparently this isn’t his first alleged attempt (or failure) at burglary. The Hackettstown police discovered that he was also wanted in Morris County on a burglary charge there. He was charged with criminal trespassing and burglary and given a new place to sleep: the Warren County Correctional Facility.

