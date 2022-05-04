New Jersey baker wins Food Network competition

Remember a couple of months ago when I told you about a pair of New Jersey bakers who were competing on Food Network shows? Well, one of them came home a winner.

Jaleesa Mason, co-owner of Mo and Jay Pastry in Little Falls, won the Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship”, besting 11 other bakers for the title and the $25,000 prize.

The cake she made in the finale, a chocolate confection, will be available for purchase at Mo and Jay’s this weekend. She has been making the recipes that she made on the show week by week for her customers.

According to NJ.com, the finale was taped months ago and she has had to keep her win a secret even from her husband. The show was shot last summer; keeping it a secret that long had to be tough.

Mo and Jay at the watch party.

The Spring Baking Championship is described by the Food Network like this:

Host Molly Yeh presents the bakers with weekly challenges based on her life on the farm, as they must deliver fresh, delicious, and spring-forward treats for judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman.

She had plenty of supporters in the area.

She and her husband run the wholesale bakery.

Congratulations to Jaleesa, doing Jersey proud!

When asked by host Molly Yeh what she had planned for the $25,000 first prize, Jaleesa said she wanted to update some of the equipment in her bakery, according to TapInto.net.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

