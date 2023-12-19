House burns in middle of flood waters in NJ

🔥The house in Lincoln Park was surrounded by water

🔥Firefighters used boats to reach the house

🔥Water moved quickly downstream early Tuesday morning

LINCOLN PARK — A house in a flooded neighborhood was engulfed by a fire Tuesday morning.

Video by CBS New York shows the house on Riveredge Road is surrounded by water from the Pompton River making it impossible for fire trucks to get through to the fire. The fire sent thick black smoke into the air.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that boats were sent to pour water on the fire. Video showed trucks trying to reach the fire as well.

Fire officials did not disclose if anyone was in the house at the time of the fire.

Both PSE&G and JCP&L are sending crews to the scene. The road is the dividing line between their respective service areas.

Riveredge Road, merge of Pompton and Passaic River in Lincoln Park

River at flood stage

The Pompton River was 3 feet over flood level as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. 4.24 inches of rain fell in Lincoln Park on Sunday and Monday. A Flood Warning is in effect for Lincoln Park until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the Pompton River is an example of river flooding that can happen after rain stops falling. Runoff from Monday's heavy rain is still flowing downstream, keeping water levels above flood stages.

"There are still a number of flood warnings posted for rivers, streams, and creeks around New Jersey. Runoff from Monday's heavy rain is still flowing downstream, keeping water levels above flood stages. There are numerous road closures around. Those floodwaters will continue to recede Tuesday," Zarrow said.

Police in Little Falls, which is downstream from Lincoln Park along the Passaic River which merges with the Pompton River, issued an evacuation order Monday nights. Rising waters could make rescues impossible in the early hours of Tuesday, according to police.

Power outages linger

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh declared a state of emergency in his city as the Passaic River is expected to crest 10 feet over its banks. Resources such as fire equipment have been positioned on either side of the river.

School is canceled in Paterson Tuesday as many school buildings are surrounded by water and are damaged by flood water.

Approximately 3,100 JCP&L customers, mostly in Monmouth County (Marlboro, Matawan and Middletown) are still without power as of 9 a.m. and may not be restored until Wednesday afternoon, according to the utility website.

The utility said nearly 750 workers involved with restoration efforts with more on the way.

A handful of PSE&G and ACE customers are also without power.

