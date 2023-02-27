This was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey

Everybody loves a good steak, right? New Jersey has plenty of options for steak lovers from local joints to high end chains. But which steakhouse is New Jersey’s absolute best? Food site Mashed named the top steakhouse in every state.

Their criteria for discovering which steakhouses were the best is a little vague:

we researched to find the best steakhouse in each state in the country by sifting through reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources. “Accolades” and “recommendations” both seem particularly subjective, but when naming the best type of any food, it’s going to be subjective by nature.

Mashed decided that the best steak house in the Garden State is Rare, The Steak House in Little Falls.

Here’s what Mashed had to say about Rare:

In the small township of Little Falls, New Jersey, stands a big name in the world of restaurants: Rare, The Steak House. This steakhouse is known for the way they've perfected the art of cooking steak exactly to your specifications. And, don't worry, despite the name of this eatery, you don't have to order your steak rare. If you like your meat bloody, that's great — but they are also fully capable of preparing your steak exactly how you want it.

While “Steak House” is in their name, Rare offers more than just beef; from their website:

Our Chef Dino Suriano personally hand picks our prime steaks. Each cut is wet aged for a minimum of 21 days to ensure a flavorful and tender quality cut. Our expertise in Fine Italian Dining instilled in us since 1982 by our family owned restaurant il Tulipano. We offer a wide range of Italian cuisine; such as Homemade pasta dishes, Classic il Tulipano favorites and fresh seafood selected daily for those who hunger for something other than steak. All served to you by our professional & knowledgeable wait staff.

If you’re interested in going, Rare The Steak House is located at 440 Main St. in Little Falls.

