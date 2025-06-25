Now that school is out for the summer, people are looking for places to take families to get out of the house.

Naturally, people are familiar with the bigger, well-known attractions in the Garden State. Our beaches, boardwalks, or even Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor come to mind.

But what about some of the more artistic spots to spend an afternoon?

Fun things to do in New Jersey

Rivers Art surveyed thousands of art lovers to narrow down some of the best hidden gems in the state.

These two New Jersey locations just got nationally recognized by the art publication, see if you’ve been to either of them.

Lucy the Elephant

LUCY THE ELEPHANT ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Standing six stories tall on the Atlantic coast, Lucy is part sculpture, part building, and entirely one-of-a-kind.

Lucy was built in 1882, according to Wikipedia as a publicity stunt, which makes it all the more impressive that she still stands strong today.

Lucy the Elephant's 142nd Birthday (Facebook) Lucy the Elephant's 142nd Birthday (Facebook) loading...

The elephant-shaped structure is made of wood and tin sheeting. It has survived fires, storms, and near demolition.

Lucy straddles kitsch and folk art, but there’s no denying her sculptural power. She’s a surreal sentinel of the Jersey shore-equal parts whimsy and monument.

Our girl, Lucy, is the oldest surviving roadside tourist attraction in America.

Grounds For Sculpture

Grounds for Sculpture in Mercer County, NJ (Annette Petriccione, Townsquare Media) Grounds for Sculpture in Mercer County, NJ (Annette Petriccione, Townsquare Media) loading...

Grounds For Sculpture is perfect for an afternoon outdoors. You’ll encounter beautiful art, landscapes, and the occasional peacock roaming around.

No, that’s not a joke. There are rouge peacocks on the Grounds.

This expansive sculpture park offers a full sensory experience where visitors meander through manicured gardens, wooded groves, and reflecting pools-each space holding a surprise.

Address: 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton, NJ Grounds for Sculpture via Facebook loading...

Some pieces are massive, while others are tucked into alcoves.

You’ll turn a corner and find a three-dimensional recreation of a Renoir painting, or a mirrored cube blending into the hedges. The work is bold, tactile, and often interactive.

The Grounds are absolutely worth checking out, but seriously though, watch out for the birds.

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Jersey Shore restaurant is a waterfront hidden gem Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.