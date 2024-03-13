🌹 Spring is almost here in New Jersey

🍺There are lots of fun things to do in the state this April

🐶 Flowers, beer, bacon, dogs, and so much more

Spring is in the air!

Time to get outside, soak up some rays and breathe in the fresh air.

There are plenty of things to do with friends or family in New Jersey. Here are 10 of the some of the most unique events happening across the Garden State during April.

Holland Ridge Farms, Cream Ridge, NJ (Photo Credit: Jen Ursillo) Holland Ridge Farms, Cream Ridge, NJ (Photo Credit: Jen Ursillo) loading...

Beginning in early April and remaining in bloom for two to three weeks

Holland Ridge Farms, 86 Rues Road, Cream Ridge

You don’t need to fly to Holland. You can drive there. Holland Ridge Farm’s U-Pick Tulips Spring Spectacular opens in April. But an exact date is not known. That all depends on when the tulips bloom. So, be sure to check the website for ticket sales.

Picture a tulip paradise. Every April, the farm bursts into bloom with over 8 million tulips, in every color of the rainbow for U-Pick events. Pick as many as you want to brighten up your home or give as a gift. Take pictures with photo props. Enjoy some eats at the food trucks. Shop at the makers' market. Visit the farm animals, and enjoy the music.

Tulips are $1 each on weekends and 50 cents on weekdays.

499981783 ThinkStock loading...

Saturday, April 6

City of Hoboken

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $35

This year, the Mac & Cheese Fest will be held as a food crawl. It’s like a bar crawl through town, but with mac & cheese instead.

You’ll tour around Hoboken, sampling all kinds of creations from some of the best spots in The Mile Square.

Your ticket includes a mac & cheese sample from every participating location. Purchase tickets based on the two check-in locations noted, GTK or UH (formerly Union Hall). When purchasing tickets through Eventbrite, be sure to select your designated check-in location. Go to that check-in location on the day of the event, and pick up a punch card which is needed to receive all the free mac & cheese samples.

Check-in will end at 3 p.m. Only guests with punch cards may participate in the crawl.

Participating vendor locations:

The Ainsworth – Mac & cheese fries

Empanada’s Café

GTK – Original GTK mac with BBQ and buffalo version available

Madd Hatter – Steak mac & cheese and buffalo mac & cheese

Mighty Quinn’s – Pecorino Romano and white cheddar mac & cheese

Napoli’s – Classic original mac & cheese and spicy mac special

Pizza Republic – Classic, Mac Daddy, The Cuban, Chipotle Chicken, and San Gennaro

The Madison Bar & Grill – Classic mac & cheese, and bacon mac & cheese

Tony Boloney’s – Smashburger mac & cheese, and mac & cheese ball

UH - (Formerly Union Hall) - Truffle mushroom mac & cheese

Ben & Jerry’s – No mac & cheese here but you can grab a sweet treat after the crawl is done

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

April 6-14

Branch Brook Park, & Park Avenue, Lake St, Newark

Branch Brook Park has the largest and most varied collection of Japanese flowering cherry blossom trees in a park within the U.S., with more than 5,000 in 18 varieties. It is the second largest cherry blossom display in the country, with the National Cherry Blossom display in Washington D.C. being the largest, and usually occurs about two weeks earlier. The Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs hosts a week-long festival with a ton of events including a 10K race, trolley bus tours, and a family day with Japanese cultural activities, origami demonstrations, as well as bonsai, ikebana and martial arts demos.

Canva Canva loading...

April 12-13

Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd, Atlantic City

Tickets start at $75

About 100 breweries will be on hand pouring 400+ beers, plus food, amusements, and of course music.

Session 1 (Friday, April 12) from 8 pm to midnight features the music from Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, and Just Friends.

Session 2 (Saturday, April 13) from noon until 4 p.m. features music from Saves the Day, Catch 22, and Action Adventure

Session 3 (Saturday, April 13) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. features music from Goldfinger, Cliffdiver, and Keep Flying

Breweries such as Big Oyster Company, Dogfish Head, Goose Island, Asbury Park Brewery, Cape May Brewing Company, Battle River Brewing, Ship Bottom Brewery, and so many more, will be on hand pouring frosty brews.

Garden State Distillery (Google Street View) Garden State Distillery (Google Street View) loading...

Saturday, April 13

Garden State Distillery Company, 13 Washington St, Toms River

12:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Get ready for a springtime celebration filled with local talent and creativity. There will be shopping galore complete with a wide range of vendors selling everything from crafts to artisanal foods, jewelry, home décor, and much more. Plus, sip on some spirits at Garden State Distillery.

Mike Brant - TSM Mike Brant - TSM loading...

Sunday, April 14

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum, 165 Hobart Ave., Summit

Tickets are free for RRA members and $10 for non-members

Daffodil Day is a decades-old tradition in Summit, when visitors to the Arboretum have an opportunity to enjoy one of the largest daffodil collections in New Jersey with over 50,000 bulbs in bloom in the Arboretum’s Daffodil Bowl. Since it is the 50th anniversary of Daffodil Day, RRA is taking it back to the 1970s with flower power. The day’s activities include spring-themed games and crafts, a story trail, music, food, market vendors, their current art exhibit, and of course, the Green Goats will be here. Make it fun by wearing vintage threads, tie-dye t-shirts, and bell bottom denims.

NJ Horror Con and Film Festival NJ Horror Con and Film Festival loading...

April 19-21

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison

Friday, April 19: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets: $30 to $75

If you’re a horror film buff, this is the place to be. The three-day event features horror films and an opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in horror movies. Fans can participate in Q&A sessions, check out the vendors from around the horror scene, and watch some of the best indie films. The event will include well-known celebs such as Kane Hodder, Kathy Najimy, Thora Birch, Nicholas King, Adam Green, Adam Marcus, Lar Park Lincoln, Jason Marsden, Christine Elise, members of “The Lost Boys,” and so many more.

If, for some reason you miss the April Horror Con. There will be another one in August. Check the website for details and guest stars.

Two dogs playing in the park, sunny day sanjagrujic loading...

Saturday, April 20

Burlington County Fairgrounds, 1990 Jacksonville Jobstown Rd, Columbus

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for those ages 6 and older

It’s time to celebrate spring, furry friends, and the community.

In collaboration with the Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter, the purpose of this event is to help find forever homes for dogs, cats, and other small animals.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. There will be tons of food vendors, live music by Grand Theft Auto NJ and Guy Smiley, face painting, a doggie agility course, a pet costume contest, human and pet vendors, and games for all ages. Buy “Fastpass” tickets in advance and save a little money.

A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

483717746 AGCreativeLab loading...

Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21

The Historic Village at Allaire, 4263 Atlantic Avenue, Wall

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Check-in is 10 a.m.)

Tickets: $20 to $60

Grab your running and drinking buddies, and run or walk a 5K through the historic 1800s village and nature trails to cross the finish line into a craft beer festival. Your ticket includes race registration to one of the two days, twelve 5 oz. pours from 16 New Jersey breweries, a tasting glass, and access to the festival with live music, lawn games, food trucks, and more. Designated driver tickets for those who don’t wish to indulge are also available.

adogslifephoto adogslifephoto loading...

Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28

Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Rd, New Egypt

Tickets: $13 (in advance) and $15 (at the gate) Everyone under 21 is free

The famous Laurita Winery Food Truck Festivals have returned for the 2024 season and it starts with BaconFest.

Enjoy a day filled with wine, food, and fun times at Laurita Winery. Pair wines with the diverse food offerings from onsite food trucks while listening to live music all weekend.

Saturday night there will be fireworks. Macaroni Anne Cheeze will be on hand doing arm and face painting. Enjoy vintage wagon tours, wine tastings, cozy fire pits, and more.

Happy Spring!

