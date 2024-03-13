10 fun things to do in New Jersey in April
🌹 Spring is almost here in New Jersey
🍺There are lots of fun things to do in the state this April
🐶 Flowers, beer, bacon, dogs, and so much more
Spring is in the air!
Time to get outside, soak up some rays and breathe in the fresh air.
There are plenty of things to do with friends or family in New Jersey. Here are 10 of the some of the most unique events happening across the Garden State during April.
Tulip Festival
Beginning in early April and remaining in bloom for two to three weeks
Holland Ridge Farms, 86 Rues Road, Cream Ridge
You don’t need to fly to Holland. You can drive there. Holland Ridge Farm’s U-Pick Tulips Spring Spectacular opens in April. But an exact date is not known. That all depends on when the tulips bloom. So, be sure to check the website for ticket sales.
Picture a tulip paradise. Every April, the farm bursts into bloom with over 8 million tulips, in every color of the rainbow for U-Pick events. Pick as many as you want to brighten up your home or give as a gift. Take pictures with photo props. Enjoy some eats at the food trucks. Shop at the makers' market. Visit the farm animals, and enjoy the music.
Tulips are $1 each on weekends and 50 cents on weekdays.
The 5th Annual Hoboken Mac and Cheese Festival
Saturday, April 6
City of Hoboken
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets: $35
This year, the Mac & Cheese Fest will be held as a food crawl. It’s like a bar crawl through town, but with mac & cheese instead.
You’ll tour around Hoboken, sampling all kinds of creations from some of the best spots in The Mile Square.
Your ticket includes a mac & cheese sample from every participating location. Purchase tickets based on the two check-in locations noted, GTK or UH (formerly Union Hall). When purchasing tickets through Eventbrite, be sure to select your designated check-in location. Go to that check-in location on the day of the event, and pick up a punch card which is needed to receive all the free mac & cheese samples.
Check-in will end at 3 p.m. Only guests with punch cards may participate in the crawl.
Participating vendor locations:
The Ainsworth – Mac & cheese fries
Empanada’s Café
GTK – Original GTK mac with BBQ and buffalo version available
Madd Hatter – Steak mac & cheese and buffalo mac & cheese
Mighty Quinn’s – Pecorino Romano and white cheddar mac & cheese
Napoli’s – Classic original mac & cheese and spicy mac special
Pizza Republic – Classic, Mac Daddy, The Cuban, Chipotle Chicken, and San Gennaro
The Madison Bar & Grill – Classic mac & cheese, and bacon mac & cheese
Tony Boloney’s – Smashburger mac & cheese, and mac & cheese ball
UH - (Formerly Union Hall) - Truffle mushroom mac & cheese
Ben & Jerry’s – No mac & cheese here but you can grab a sweet treat after the crawl is done
Cherry Blossom Festival
April 6-14
Branch Brook Park, & Park Avenue, Lake St, Newark
Branch Brook Park has the largest and most varied collection of Japanese flowering cherry blossom trees in a park within the U.S., with more than 5,000 in 18 varieties. It is the second largest cherry blossom display in the country, with the National Cherry Blossom display in Washington D.C. being the largest, and usually occurs about two weeks earlier. The Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs hosts a week-long festival with a ton of events including a 10K race, trolley bus tours, and a family day with Japanese cultural activities, origami demonstrations, as well as bonsai, ikebana and martial arts demos.
Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest
April 12-13
Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd, Atlantic City
Tickets start at $75
About 100 breweries will be on hand pouring 400+ beers, plus food, amusements, and of course music.
Session 1 (Friday, April 12) from 8 pm to midnight features the music from Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, and Just Friends.
Session 2 (Saturday, April 13) from noon until 4 p.m. features music from Saves the Day, Catch 22, and Action Adventure
Session 3 (Saturday, April 13) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. features music from Goldfinger, Cliffdiver, and Keep Flying
Breweries such as Big Oyster Company, Dogfish Head, Goose Island, Asbury Park Brewery, Cape May Brewing Company, Battle River Brewing, Ship Bottom Brewery, and so many more, will be on hand pouring frosty brews.
April Showers Sip and Shop Spectacular
Saturday, April 13
Garden State Distillery Company, 13 Washington St, Toms River
12:00 pm to 04:00 pm
Get ready for a springtime celebration filled with local talent and creativity. There will be shopping galore complete with a wide range of vendors selling everything from crafts to artisanal foods, jewelry, home décor, and much more. Plus, sip on some spirits at Garden State Distillery.
Daffodil Day at the Arboretum
Sunday, April 14
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Reeves-Reed Arboretum, 165 Hobart Ave., Summit
Tickets are free for RRA members and $10 for non-members
Daffodil Day is a decades-old tradition in Summit, when visitors to the Arboretum have an opportunity to enjoy one of the largest daffodil collections in New Jersey with over 50,000 bulbs in bloom in the Arboretum’s Daffodil Bowl. Since it is the 50th anniversary of Daffodil Day, RRA is taking it back to the 1970s with flower power. The day’s activities include spring-themed games and crafts, a story trail, music, food, market vendors, their current art exhibit, and of course, the Green Goats will be here. Make it fun by wearing vintage threads, tie-dye t-shirts, and bell bottom denims.
New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival
April 19-21
New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison
Friday, April 19: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 20: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets: $30 to $75
If you’re a horror film buff, this is the place to be. The three-day event features horror films and an opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in horror movies. Fans can participate in Q&A sessions, check out the vendors from around the horror scene, and watch some of the best indie films. The event will include well-known celebs such as Kane Hodder, Kathy Najimy, Thora Birch, Nicholas King, Adam Green, Adam Marcus, Lar Park Lincoln, Jason Marsden, Christine Elise, members of “The Lost Boys,” and so many more.
If, for some reason you miss the April Horror Con. There will be another one in August. Check the website for details and guest stars.
Fur Baby Food and Music Fest
Saturday, April 20
Burlington County Fairgrounds, 1990 Jacksonville Jobstown Rd, Columbus
12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $6 for those ages 6 and older
It’s time to celebrate spring, furry friends, and the community.
In collaboration with the Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter, the purpose of this event is to help find forever homes for dogs, cats, and other small animals.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. There will be tons of food vendors, live music by Grand Theft Auto NJ and Guy Smiley, face painting, a doggie agility course, a pet costume contest, human and pet vendors, and games for all ages. Buy “Fastpass” tickets in advance and save a little money.
A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter.
The Beer Run 5K Craft Beer Festival
Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21
The Historic Village at Allaire, 4263 Atlantic Avenue, Wall
12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Check-in is 10 a.m.)
Tickets: $20 to $60
Grab your running and drinking buddies, and run or walk a 5K through the historic 1800s village and nature trails to cross the finish line into a craft beer festival. Your ticket includes race registration to one of the two days, twelve 5 oz. pours from 16 New Jersey breweries, a tasting glass, and access to the festival with live music, lawn games, food trucks, and more. Designated driver tickets for those who don’t wish to indulge are also available.
BaconFest 2024
Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28
Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Rd, New Egypt
Tickets: $13 (in advance) and $15 (at the gate) Everyone under 21 is free
The famous Laurita Winery Food Truck Festivals have returned for the 2024 season and it starts with BaconFest.
Enjoy a day filled with wine, food, and fun times at Laurita Winery. Pair wines with the diverse food offerings from onsite food trucks while listening to live music all weekend.
Saturday night there will be fireworks. Macaroni Anne Cheeze will be on hand doing arm and face painting. Enjoy vintage wagon tours, wine tastings, cozy fire pits, and more.
Happy Spring!
