New Jersey animal welfare shelter takes in pets displaced by Ida

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center has received an emergency transport of adoptable animals evacuated from Louisiana shelters following Hurricane Ida. The rescue mission arrived at Morristown Airport Wednesday, as the remnants of Ida swept through New Jersey.

Over 70 animals were on the Greater Good Charities flight from Lafayette, LA to Morristown, NJ. The transport will help free up space in Louisiana shelters for animals who were injured or displaced after Sunday’s storm.

Soon the dogs and cats will be available for adoption and find new loving homes on the east coast. Organizations taking on the evacuated animals include St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, Humane PA, Pennsylvania SPCA, Liberty Humane Society, Monmouth County SPCA and Delaware Humane Association.

As families lost their homes or were evacuated, Louisiana shelter partners have reported an influx of pets entering their doors. Not only does transporting out animals who were in shelters prior to the storm give those animals new adoption opportunities in the Northeast, but it also helps ensure operating shelters have the capacity to care for animals who were displaced by the storm until they can be reunited with their families.

“In the animal welfare community, when disaster strikes, we’re all in it together,” said Colleen Harrington, Director of St. Hubert’s WayStation Program. “Today’s transport of animals who were already in shelters prior to the storm will allow our Louisiana partners to free up resources and space so they can help displaced pets in their communities.”

Those interested in adopting an animal or donating to help in the relief efforts can visit St. Hubert’s website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

