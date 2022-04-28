New Jersey animal shelter receives more dogs rescued from Louisiana

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Good Flights program. More than 1,600 at-risk shelter dogs have been transported from Louisiana to new homes on the east coast. That includes nearly 500 asymptomatic heartworm-positive shelter dogs who received treatment for the disease and were adopted into loving homes.

The “Save a Heart” initiative is a partnership between Greater Good Charities, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, The Animal Rescue Site and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

The program aims to reduce euthanasia in overcrowded southern shelters by preventing and treating canine heartworm disease while transporting asymptomatic heartworm-positive dogs to safety.

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center loading...

St. Hubert’s received more than 45 dogs in the most recent airlift out of Louisiana;

Louisiana is one of the leading states in heartworm infection rates, putting heartworm-positive shelter dogs at a higher risk of euthanasia.

According to the St. Hubert’s website:

For more than 80 years, St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center has been dedicated to helping any animal in need, regardless of species, size, or temperament. With a people-focused, community-based approach, we treat every animal as an individual and emphasize specialized care for both animals and their families.

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center loading...

The dogs arrived at Morristown Airport from Louisiana.

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center loading...

St. Hubert’s is the largest provider of animal services in the region.

If you’re interested in adopting go here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey