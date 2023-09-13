Thinking of cat adoption? Why not try a NJ cat café

There's something special about adopting a new pet. The sheer amount of love and happiness a pet gives its family is simply magical.

Being a pet owner myself, I know this to be true. I've always had a dog, and my two sons have been fortunate enough to start their lives with not one, but two dogs.

Both dogs have since passed, and we're now ready to start that next chapter. And although I've never had a cat before, my wife has.

Soon, we're going to be adopting a brand new kitty that will call our home her own. And as you can imagine, we're all very excited for when she's ready to start her new life with us.

Our new cat is a rescue, which is very important to us. We found and got our kitten from a very reputable organization that focuses on rescuing cats throughout Ocean and Monmouth counties.

For me, this is a new experience, so I'm trying to learn everything I can. One thing I was unaware of at the time was the existence of cat cafés.

Although I knew there was a TV comedy about them, I honestly didn't know they really existed. Upon learning more about them, I think the concept is absolutely amazing.

And what a fantastic way to get to know your new potential rescue cat while enjoying a cup of coffee or tea in a comfortable setting.

It's important to note that many of these cat cafes are non-profit. Their sole missing is to find forever homes for our purrrfect little companions, many of which are rescues.

Here are some locations you can find across the country, including four cafés that are right here in New Jersey. It's important to highlight all these locations since every one of them shares a common goal of finding that forever home for all our loving cats.

Plus more New Jersey locations...

Rahway Kitty Hall

Location: Rahway, New Jersey

PURRsonal Space Cat Lounge

Location: Palmyra, New Jersey

Wiskers Brewed Cat Café

Location: Palmyra, New Jersey

