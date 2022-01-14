Bring home your own Golden Girl: Betty White-inspired adoptions at NJ animal shelter

As animal welfare organizations around the country continue to pay tribute to the late actress Betty White, who died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison has decided to celebrate White's legacy with the Betty White Challenge and a "Golden Girls" adoption event this weekend.

What is the #BettyWhiteChallenge?

The #BettyWhiteChallenge encourages animal lovers to donate to their local shelters and rescue on Jan. 17, which would have been Betty White's 100th birthday.

Diane Ashton, director of communications at St. Hubert's said supporters started to contact the shelter, enthusiastic about donating as part of the challenge.

She said the shelter has already raised about $1,000 and will continue accepting donations through Jan. 17. Anyone who is interested in helping can donate at sthuberts.org/bettywhitechallenge.

What is the "Golden Girls" adoption event?

The adoption event from Friday, Jan. 14 through Sunday, Jan. 16 is geared toward helping senior pets find loving homes. White, a devoted animal advocate was all about finding animals, especially seniors, their forever homes.

To celebrate the "Golden Girls" adoption event, the welfare center has named one of their adorable kittens, "Betty White" in honor of the actress, said Diane Ashton, director of communications. They've also named one puppy "Rose" (inspired by White's character on the sitcom, "The Golden Girls), and another puppy "Saint Olaf" (after Rose's fictional Minnesota hometown on the show).

Who are "Betty White," "Rose," and "Saint Olaf"?

Betty White is a kitten at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Madison, NJ (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's) loading...

Betty White

"Betty White" is an adorable grey tabby, about a month old. She was a stray found in Hillside around Christmastime. Ashton said she's been getting a lot of love and attention in her foster home and will remain there until she's ready for adoption. Her foster says Betty is adventurous, curious, and loves to play. She also welcomes cuddles and will sit in her foster's arms and purr.

Rose is named after Betty White's fictional character on "The Golden Girls" (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's) loading...

Rose

"Rose" is a three-month-old chocolate retriever/terrier mix. She just arrived at St. Hubert's on a transport flight from their shelter partner Acadiana Animal Aid in Louisiana. Ashton calls her a tiny southern girl who is a little shy but very sweet.

Saint Olaf is named after Rose's fictional Minnesota hometown on "The Golden Girls" (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's) loading...

Saint Olaf

"Saint Olaf" is a one-year-old black terrier mix. He came to St. Hubert's also from Acadiana Animal Aid in Louisiana. He's playful, fun, and already knows how to sit on command. "He's a smart little guy and would love some training so he can learn some new tricks," Ashton said.

Both "Rose" and "Saint Olaf" should be ready for adoption in the next few days. Anyone interested in adopting them can see when they're available by checking out the website at https://www.sthuberts.org/adoptable-dogs.

What animals are up for adoption at the "Golden Girls" event?

During the weekend adoption event, Ashton said St. Hubert's is offering "pay what you wish" adoption fees for animals 8 years old and up.

Ashton said there are about 100 animals available for adoption right now at the Madison shelter and in foster homes. There are 25 senior cats available for adoption and three senior dogs available. "These dogs and cats still have a lot of love to give. The benefits of a mature pet are that they are often well-trained and you can already see what their personality is," she said.

Three senior dogs up for adoption include:

Kane is a senior dog up for adoption at St. Hubert's "Golden Girls" adoption event (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's) loading...

Kane

Kane is an 8-year old Terrier/American Staffordshire mix. He likes to play with stuffies and tennis balls, and can easily keep himself busy. Kane enjoys petting and seeks out attention from people.

Roxanne is a senior dog up for adoption at St. Hubert's "Golden Girls" adoption event (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's) loading...

Roxanne

Roxanne is a 12-year-old Boxer/Retriever mix. "She is super sweet, a puppy at heart," Ashton said. She is personable, playful, and loves pets, snuggling, and lounging on a comfy couch.

Tucker is a senior dog up for adoption at St. Hubert's "Golden Girls" adoption event (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's) loading...

Tucker

Tucker is an 8-year old German Shepherd mix. He enjoys walks on the grass and loves to hang out by your side while you watch TV or while you work from home.

Three senior cats up for adoption include:

Al is a senior cat up for adoption at St. Hubert's "Golden Girls" adoption event (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's) loading...

Al

Al is a 9-year old orange tabby. He is fascinated with watching what's going on outside his favorite window. "He's an easygoing guy looking for his furever window seat," quipped Ashton.

Cappuccino is a senior cat up for adoption at St. Hubert's "Golden Girls" adoption event (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's) loading...

Cappuccino

Cappuccino is a 10-year old sweet and gentle tortie who needs a little time to adjust to new places and new faces. She would actually benefit from having a cat friend in her new home, as long as that kitty is calm.

Denny is a senior cat up for adoption at St. Hubert's "Golden Girls" adoption event (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's) loading...

Denny

Denny is a 10-year old brown and white tabby. She is very sweet, affectionate, and laid back. Ashton said if you have a patch of sunlight and a cozy bed, she'd love to join your family.

How does the overall adoption process work?

The adoption process is simple. Anyone interested can go to sthuberts.org to see all the available animals. If the animal is at the Madison shelter, they can make an appointment on the website. If the animal is in a foster home, they can email the foster directly to set up a meeting.

The adoption fee for cats is $150 and the fee for dogs is $350. The fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, and all age-appropriate vaccinations. Animals will be sent home with a new collar, leash, and a supply of the food they were accustomed to eating during their stay at St. Hubert's.