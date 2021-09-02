NJ animal shelters receive emergency flight of dogs and cats from Ida’s path

Just before remnants of Ida swept through New Jersey on Wednesday, St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison received an emergency transport of adoptable animals evacuated from Louisiana shelters following the hurricane there.

Colleen Harrington, director of St. Hubert's WayStation Program, said 32 dogs and 41 cats were on the Greater Good Charities flight from Lafayette, Louisiana to Morristown, New Jersey on September 1.

St. Hubert's organized the transport of 23 dogs only to its shelter partners. But there were five shelters at the airport receiving animals from the flight.

Oola is one of the Louisiana shelter dogs transported to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey following Hurricane Ida, ready for adoption. Photo Caption: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Madison, NJ

Harrington said St. Hubert's had been working with Louisiana shelters repeatedly in the past, transporting animals from the state twice a month. Just last week, St. Hubert's had received a transport of 66 dogs. But when Ida hit The Pelican State, she said they had to help them.

"In the animal welfare community, when disaster strikes, we're all in it together," said Harrington. When everyone works together, the shelters can share in the helping, keeping them from getting overwhelmed, she added.

Hasbrown is one of the adoptable Louisiana shelter dogs transported to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey following Hurricane Ida.

Photo Credit: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Madison, NJ

The newly-transported animals were already in shelters prior to Hurricane Ida. So moving them up to New Jersey where there are people waiting to adopt them, frees up the space and the staff resources in Louisiana shelters so they can help the local community with injured or displaced pets, said Harrington.

The dogs and cats will soon be available for adoption, maybe as early as today, she said. Organizations taking on the evacuated animals include St. Hubert's, Monmouth County SPCA, Humane PA, Pennsylvania SPCA, Liberty Humane Society and Delaware Humane Association.

T Pot is one of the adoptable Louisiana shelter dogs transported to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey, following Hurricane Ida. Photo Credit: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Madison, NJ

Those interested in adopting one of these animals and to see pictures of them, can go to www.sthuberts.org. They are open to the public for adoption by appointment only Sunday-Wednesday 1:30pm to 6pm. Walk-ins are welcome Thursday 3pm to 6pm and Friday and Saturday 1:30pm to 6pm.