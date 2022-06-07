NY Mets pitcher and wife doing something amazin’ for NJ animal shelter

You may know Max Scherzer as the all-star pitcher for the New York Mets. But what you may not know is that the 37-year-old and his wife Erica are huge animal lovers.

The couple is huge supporters of St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, NJ, where Mrs. Scherzer is currently a board member.

The Scherzers and their rescue animals (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center)

They have offered to sponsor the adoption fees for all dogs over 30 pounds adopted from St. Hubert’s through Sunday, June 12.

The shelter is full right now with over 40 dogs awaiting families and the Scherzers want to help encourage adoptions, said director of communications Diane Ashton.

Dexter is one of the dogs up for adoption at St. Hubert's (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center)

“Most of the dogs are large dogs and many of them have been with us quite for a while, just hoping to find homes,” Ashton said.

The need is great so the offer from the Scherzer’s could not have come at a better time, she added.

The shelter is also putting a call out for fosters who can temporarily open their homes to the shelter pets. This will help make space for incoming pets.

Celia is one of the dogs up for adoption at St. Hubert's (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center)

Ashton said anyone interested in adopting a shelter animal can visit St. Hubert’s website to see all the available animals. Adoption counselors are always on hand to answer any questions and help find the right animal for their family.

The Scherzer family has owned four rescue dogs and two cats since 2017, according to Wikipedia.

Spot is one of the dogs up for adoption at St. Hubert's (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center)

This is not the first time Max and Erica have offered to cover pet adoption fees. They were involved with the Humane Rescue Alliance and announced after Hurricane Harvey struck on August 17, they would personally cover all pet adoption fees from the Washington D-C-based group’s shelter for four days.

Scherzer, who has been out of commission with baseball since May 18 due to an oblique strain, confirmed on Twitter that his own dog bit his pitching hand last week.

Remi is one of the dogs up for adoption at St. Hubert's (Photo Credit: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center)

According to the New York Post and reported by the Associated Press, the right-hander was bitten by his dog, Rafi. He said Rafi hurt her leg on a run and was howling in pain. When he tried to calm her down by putting his hands on her, she nipped him.

Fortunately, it was not a bad bite and it should not slow down his original recovery.

Scherzer is expected to be back in the Mets lineup later this month.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.