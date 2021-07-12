The Texas Rangers selected Vanderbilt University right-handed pitcher and New Jersey native Jack Leiter, whose father, uncle, and cousin have all previously pitched in the majors, with the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft Sunday night.

Jack Leiter, 21, just completed his sophomore year at Vanderbilt after attending the Delbarton School in Morristown. Father Al, born in Toms River, pitched for four teams over a 19-season career from 1987 to 2005, beginning and ending his career with the New York Yankees and spending seven years with the New York Mets in between.

Al's brother Mark also pitched in the majors; Mark's son, Mark Leiter Jr., has 47 Major League appearances to his credit and is currently pitching in the Detroit Tigers' minor league system.

The elder Leiter brothers both graduated from Central Regional High School in Bayville; Mark Leiter Jr. graduated from Toms River High School North.

While Jack Leiter was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top pitching prospect in this year's draft, a Vanderbilt teammate of his was taken by one of his dad's former teams. The Mets picked pitcher Kumar Rocker 10th overall.

There was one more strong Jersey connection in the first round of the draft: The Minnesota Twins selected pitcher Chase Petty, a recent graduate of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, at No. 26.

The Star-Tribune reported that Petty exchanged text messages with Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, a Millville native, prior to Sunday night's selection.

