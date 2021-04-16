Big Joe’s Big Bets from Parx Casino Sportsbook

One of my favorite bets are future bets for the baseball season. It makes following several teams more enjoyable and with a little homework you can get a good bet that will payback a significant amount back on your bet. Here’s who I like for this year:

Yankees to win the American League +240

Yankees to win the World Series +550

While they are off to a slow start, currently under .500 if they can keep their big bats healthy and the pitching in line, the Yankees will be tough to beat. Since they are struggling now, watch for those numbers to go up, making your bet with a bigger return. Just remember when they start correcting the problems those numbers will go down.

Another bet I like is:

Cleveland Indians to win the American League Central +800

Everybody is picking the White Sox to win the division and if you bet it you’d be placing the White Sox at -102. I think Cleveland has the players and I’m a fan of their manager Francona who knows how to mold young talent and gets the best out of his players. I’m not putting a lot of money on this bet but a little gets a lot if they win the division.

Another bet to look at is the National League East Division race. Both Atlanta and the Mets are at close to the same odds. If the Mets can keep their roster healthy, they have the best chance to win the division for the first time in a while, something to ponder.

I would jump on these futures now. The above odds were as of Friday, April 16, 2021 from the Park Casino Sports book App, my betting app of choice. They have great odds, fast payouts and are based right in Pennsylvania so close to us here in New Jersey. Don’t forget you can go to bet in person here in New Jersey at The Parx Spots book in the Freehold Raceway. Good luck and let me know how you make out.