New Jersey again one of the most moved out of states

Two surveys, one from United Van Lines and the other by way of Move.org, show similar results that suggest people are exiting New Jersey in droves. United Van Lines ranks the Garden State number one, with Move.org letting New Jersey come in 7th place.

New Jersey is actually worse than that because most of the states ahead of them in the “moved out” category are far ahead of them in the “moved in” category, giving those states a lower net loss. Along with the Garden State, Pennsylvania was also in the top 10 of moved out of states without being in the top ten of states with the largest influxes. According to the site, California, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Washington, and Colorado may have lost more residents than other states, but they also gained more new residents than other states. Move.org says that 20% of survey respondents moved last year. Of those who moved, 33% say they weren’t planning to move last year, and 45% said their move was a result of COVID-19.

Sixty-one percent of movers were renters, and of them, 37% moved to become homeowners. The survey says that Millennials moved the most out of any age group in 2020. And those living with significant others moved more than those living with single families, alone, or with roommates or parents. Some of the other interesting findings of the survey:

The fall of 2020 showed the highest percentage of moves, peaking in September.

Most people moved at the beginning of the week on Monday.

More people moved at the beginning of the month on the 1st, followed by the 15th, and then days at the end of the month.

Last year, the United Van Lines study came out in January. We were ranked number one then, too.

