New Italian European eatery opening in Bergen County

A new Italian European eatery has just opened last week in Hillsdale. It is called Fig & Tomato, its BYOB and will be offering both classic Italian dishes plus European-inspired meals. The menu will include brick-oven pizzas, specialty pastas, meat, and seafood entrees.

The owners of Fig & Tomato are the same team behind Cork & Crust and Raw Oyster Bar & Italian Kitchen in Harrington Park.

They will have indoor and outdoor dining and a room for private events. You can dine in and they are offering takeout, delivery, and catering also.

Some appetizers on their menu include short rib mac and cheese and their charcuterie board. The charcuterie board includes "everything bagel goat cheese, Vermont cheddar, Jarlsberg, hot & sweet capocollo, salame Toscana, prosciutto, olives, roasted peppers, hot honey, and crackers."

They also offer some standout entrees such as Chicken Milanese, which has "arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic."

Another is the Hoboken pizza, which is described as "a half calzone, half pizza pie, roni cups, mozzarella, garlic knot crust, homemade vodka sauce."

Also, their garlic parmesan shrimp looks delicious!

You can visit Fig & Tomato at 100 Park Ave., Hillsdale, NJ. They are open Tuesday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

