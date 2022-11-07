New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey

Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin.

According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in a former K-Mart on the White Horse Pike. It will occupy 62,000 square feet of the 92,000 square feet available in the building.

A company called DFX is overseeing the renovation of the building and the installation of the lights and audio equipment.

Among their other projects, they installed the video screens at Bradley Bowl in Bradley Beach:

On their Facebook page, the Greater Berlin Business Association said:

The GBBPA would like to congratulate DFX Sound and Vision, one of our business members, on being the all-inclusive systems provider for the new family entertainment center (FEC) underway in Berlin. DFX has been working on the Monaco Indoor Karting, the old K-Mart center, which will include 32 electric go-karts, arcades, ninja course and rock climbing. DFX is installing – entertainment lighting, sound, video and CCTV.

As you can see, the new facility will house more than just go-karts, with arcades, a ninja course, and rock climbing.

According to nj.com, the existing stores that are located in the same shopping center are Dollar General, Past Vino, Happy Family Chinese & Thai, and Berlin Discount Cleaners.

No opening date has been announced.

