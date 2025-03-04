New Greek restaurant in NJ is already getting rave reviews

If you really love Greek food and your town lost a spot in the fall, you’d be happy to have the same style of food return. That’s just what happened in North Jersey.

Back in November It’s Greek To Me closed its doors. It left a culinary hole in the neighborhood. From what I can tell in Google searches it was the only Greek spot in the town of Ridgewood, a town of about 25,000 in Bergen County.

Now Greek food is back in the form of a new restaurant called Meltemi Greek Restaurant. It’s in the same location where It’s Greek To Me had been, at 21 East Ridgewood Avenue. According to northjersey.com, it’s a “must try” and already getting great reviews.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Just a week ago, Meltemi posted on the Facebook page: “We are open for business! We look forward to serving the Ridgewood community!”

They say they offer "traditional Greek dishes that capture the essence of the Aegean Sea."

The Bergen Record describes the new eatery as upscale yet casual and the food, like stuffed calamari and herb-crusted lamb chops, as "refined yet approachable."

Early Google reviews have been solid with posts like, "Finally a restaurant that serves actual Greek food! Right down to the Greek music!" and "This is a must-try restaurant for anyone considering their next night out.”

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

They open at 11:30 a.m. seven days a week and Mondays through Thursdays close at 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m., and Sundays at 9 p.m.

No website yet but here’s their Facebook link.

The best restaurants in New Jersey according to the experts Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈