New ‘Epic’ milkshake and specialty dessert spot in NJ

Rolled ice cream, epic milkshakes, and more mouthwatering desserts are all being sold at Even More Epic in Somerville.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

Kevin Trimarchi first opened Epic Cookies in Somerville and now has expanded to take over the space that was formerly Rita’s only steps away from Epic Cookies. They are offering some incredible cakes, just look at these, for example:

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

They also have a large selection of desserts including specialty brownies, cupcakes and other desserts.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

Even More Epic will be offering Epic Milkshakes, such as the Cookie Dough Milkshake.

According to the menu, “vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip cookie dough are blended together, topped with cookie dough bites, Oreos, a Chipwich, and whipped cream, covered in a fudge drizzle. Vanilla buttercream and cookie crumbs are an edible decoration around the rim.”

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

Check out Even More Epic located at 84 W. Main St., Somerville. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 to 11 p.m., and Sundays 12 to 8 p.m.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.



One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit:



