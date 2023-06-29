The distillery co-owned by Camden Winkelstein and his wife Christina opened in 2021, but they didn't have any whisky to offer. It wasn't ready yet. So, they made and offered a type of vodka and gin upon opening. Now that the barrels of malted barley are ready, the single malt whisky is ready.

They started the process of making the whisky last March and it is ready for the sipping. Winkelstein grew up in Scotland where he fell in love with single-malt whisky. The process is somewhat scientific and takes time to make and master.

The distillery is called Bellemara, located in Hillsborough and they make an outstanding honey-colored American Whisky.

You can make a reservation to try this 121-proof New Jersey whisky by going online to their website.

New Jersey has a long history of distilling spirits. We are home to the oldest distillery in the country, Laird and Company in Scobeyville, which is in Colts Neck. They make the famous Lairds Applejack, a type of brandy, and have been doing it since 1780.

Robert Laird served in the Revolutionary Army and provided George Washington and his troops with enough applejack to drown a Redcoat. His efforts were rewarded with License No. 1 by The Treasury Office. The Laird family still operates the distillery to this day.

They don't make single-malt whisky, but if you like whisky, you're in luck. Now Bellemara makes the only single malt whisky in New Jersey. Cheers!

