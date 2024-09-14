New dessert and boba tea shop opening in South Jersey

Have you gotten on board with boba tea? It’s been popular for years and getting more popular all the time.

It comes from Taiwan and originated in the 1980s, making it initially to the United States in the 1990s. But its popularity soared in the past few years.

Now forgive me boba fans, but I’m not even a tea guy. So if you have a tea with stuff floating in it that I’m supposed to suck in through an oversized boba straw I’m going to take a hard pass. But many are in love with this. If you’re among the uninitiated here a primer for you.

Now desserts I can get behind. So while many will be more interested in the boba tea at a joint opening in Burlington County, I’ll be more interested in their dessert case. The place is called Chaava and it’s just opened in Mount Laurel. A soft launch was due this week.

You’ll find them right next to LA Fitness in the Village at Cambridge Crossing shopping center off Route 38 and Briggs Road. Which is kind of funny temptation considering they’ll be selling waffles, cakes, and a Korean shaved ice loaded with sweet ingredients. It will be like a battle of wills for gym-goers.

If you’re familiar with the area, they’re in the same building where Smoothie King used to be, at 4310 Dearborn Circle. If boba tea is trendy it should help tremendously that Rowan College is not far away.

If Mount Laurel is too far for you, here’s a list of some of the other places offering the best boba tea.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

