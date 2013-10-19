New $100 Bill Predicts the End of the World [VIDEO]

Conspiracy theorists are at it again as some claim that the new $100 bill predicts the end of the world.

The new Benjamin is now in circulation and it didn't take long for people with a lot of time on their hands to find messages of end times embedded.

If one looks for something hard enough, one will likely find what they are looking for. In the case of the new $100 bill, if one folds the new tender enough they will find what they want.

Is this the government's way of telling us the end of the world is coming? I doubt it. This is very similar to the Twin Towers 9/11 theory when you fold the 20 a certain way.

