How is this possible?

According to an article on NJ.com, this weekend’s shows of Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour at MetLife Stadium can be seen for less than $20.

There are seats available for the July 23 and 24 shows in East Rutherford on the secondary market that are going for dirt cheap. An insanely low $18 on StubHub for upper-level. ($100 for lower-level and $185 for floor.)

Al Bello Al Bello loading...

Over on Vivid Seats, upper-level are as low as $17. (Lower-level $95 and floor $214.) All these are before fees of course.

Not sure why it’s happening that secondary market sites are showing cheaper than Ticketmaster but who cares. Jump!

If you want to see a living legend and this is your final chance, this is an insane opportunity. I saw Elton John in that duel tour he did with Billy Joel. He was amazing, but he announced he had a bad throat that night and would be saving it all for the singing and no storytelling. It didn’t matter. He was still fantastic. (Nod to Captain Fantastic there.) Yet I always wanted to see Elton John in his own element in his own solo show.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Elton John performed songs from his new album Wonderful Crazy Night out February 5, as well as classic hits, on January 13th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Surprise duets included “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” with Demi Lovato, “Tiny Dancer” with Shawn Mendes, and “Saturday” with Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Island Records) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Elton John performed songs from his new album Wonderful Crazy Night out February 5, as well as classic hits, on January 13th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Island Records) loading...

What can you expect from these shows? While set lists can always be tweaked on any given stop and surprise guests can always pop on stage, according to setlist.fm this is an average setlist from a show on this farewell tour.

Including encore, it’s 23 songs long. That’s as little as $0.74 per song!

Bennie and the Jets

All The Girls Love Alice

I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues

Border Song

Philadelphia Freedom

Tiny Dancer

Indian Sunset

Rocket Man

Take Me To The Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle In The Wind

Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down The Mission

Daniel

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting

Encore:

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.